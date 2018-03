Extension for saving articles for later, and actually reading them

If you are always forgetting that article that you saved to read it later, this extension is for you! Usage of extension is as basic as it gets: you set time for reading in options, and then save any article that you want by clicking on extension icon. When the reading time comes, you will be presented with list of your saved articles. Pretty easy, right? Feel free to share your usage experience here, any feedback is appreciated!